PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $66.93

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.93 and last traded at $67.55, with a volume of 1603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.57.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $713,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,133. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,486,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,305,000 after purchasing an additional 160,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 143,685 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1,746.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 81,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,578,000 after purchasing an additional 70,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth $4,936,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

