Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 109.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $233,566.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $65,984.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,362 shares of company stock worth $2,057,879 over the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $13.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $193.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.