Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kopin were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kopin by 189.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 12.5% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. Kopin Co. has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $255.37 million, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 2.11.

In other Kopin news, Director Morton Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $101,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

KOPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

