Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,431 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $67,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $65,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $102,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

ESRT opened at $8.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -178.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.