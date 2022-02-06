Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,581 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,101 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $139,067,000. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 40.2% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $1,820,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk stock opened at $117.82 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.68.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

