Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,273,000 after buying an additional 805,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after buying an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,601,000 after buying an additional 550,344 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,896,000 after buying an additional 511,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,141,000 after buying an additional 463,597 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.83, for a total transaction of $794,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $2,803,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,236 shares of company stock valued at $28,683,296. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $90.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.69. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

