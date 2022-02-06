Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Novavax by 462.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Novavax by 201.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Novavax by 40.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 350.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.86.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total value of $1,817,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,461 shares of company stock worth $10,975,590. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NVAX stock opened at $89.33 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.38 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average is $180.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -12.19 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

