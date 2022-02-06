Profund Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,282 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.8% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $206.45 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $183.77 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.72.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

