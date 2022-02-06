Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 68.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83,849 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

