Project Pai (PAI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $5.64 million and $1.00 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00087684 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016702 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000224 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000563 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,793,125,280 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,034,479 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

