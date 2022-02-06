Public Mint Hits Market Cap of $8.36 Million (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $84,604.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Public Mint has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00027279 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,801,416 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

