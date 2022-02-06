PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $397,650.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $397,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PUBM opened at $26.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

