Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for PHX Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE:PHX opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 25.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 230,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 46,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 157.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 51.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 41,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,434.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 40,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,030.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 191,579 shares of company stock worth $462,039. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

