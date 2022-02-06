Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Coterra Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CTRA. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE CTRA opened at $23.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $2,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,684,410. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

