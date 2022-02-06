Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Cut by Analyst

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NYSE:GGG opened at $71.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.97. Graco has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Graco by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Graco by 67.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Graco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,230,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,170,000 after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Graco by 508.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 29,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

