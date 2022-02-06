Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Increased by Analyst

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Premier in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PINC. Barclays boosted their target price on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Premier stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Premier by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Premier by 16.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Premier by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

