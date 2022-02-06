Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Lowered by KeyCorp

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Argus downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $44.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $62.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,571,000 after acquiring an additional 47,322 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth $52,365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 593,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 78,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 480,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.