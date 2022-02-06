Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.64 and last traded at $32.75. Approximately 2,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 1,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.81.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77.

Further Reading

