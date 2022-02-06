Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 658 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 8.7% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.11.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

