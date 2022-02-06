Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 145,751 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 102.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,751 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $42,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $753,169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.66.

Shares of BABA opened at $122.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.27. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $331.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

