Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,338 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $9,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,526,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,143,000 after buying an additional 65,117 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 27,326 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $180.30 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.46.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

