Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602,479 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $12.94 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 6.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $571,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,956,504 shares of company stock valued at $42,393,910. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

