Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 325,100 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 325,100 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises about 1.0% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of BCE worth $26,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $53.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.45. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 113.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

