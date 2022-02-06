Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $21.40 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 304,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $66.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.