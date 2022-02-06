Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $5,858,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Edward Jones cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.