QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.30% from the company’s previous close.

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $179.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.03. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

