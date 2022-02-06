Quant Trading 39.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $132.97 or 0.00319974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $23.52 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006377 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000889 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $500.20 or 0.01203673 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

