Quotient (QTNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Quotient to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. On average, analysts expect Quotient to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QTNT opened at $1.49 on Friday. Quotient has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, insider Khoury Mohammad El acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Quotient during the third quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Quotient by 407.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quotient by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Quotient by 45.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Quotient by 78.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

