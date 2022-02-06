Radio Caca (RACA) Price Up 1% This Week

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $411.38 million and approximately $33.71 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00050950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.07 or 0.07166984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00055096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,435.51 or 0.99684680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00052649 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 191,036,035,229 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

