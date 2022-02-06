Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,717,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $77,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RADI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $10,947,467.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,294,863 shares of company stock valued at $20,990,484. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

RADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.79.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

