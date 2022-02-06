Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW) were up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.78 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 16.75 ($0.23). Approximately 682,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,502,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.22).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £87.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88.

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited, a mining company, engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 km2 located in Western Burundi. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guernsey, the United Kingdom.

