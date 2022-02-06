Ralph A. Larossa Sells 4,890 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $432,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $8,662,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $1,554,000. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

