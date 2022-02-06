Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

RL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $118.63 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $102.96 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.80 and its 200 day moving average is $117.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

