Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) to Repurchase $1.50 billion in Shares

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $102.96 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.