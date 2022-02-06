Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 3.88. Rattler Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $96.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.61 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rattler Midstream news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.