Raymond James Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,950.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,191.56.

AMZN stock opened at $3,152.79 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,261.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,360.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 41.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

