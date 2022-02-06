Raymond James Lowers MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Price Target to $16.00

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.66% from the company’s previous close.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiX Telematics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE MIXT opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MiX Telematics by 97.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

See Also

Stock Target Advisor logo

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.