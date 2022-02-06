Raymond James Lowers MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Price Target to $16.00

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.66% from the company’s previous close.

MIXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiX Telematics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

NYSE MIXT opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MiX Telematics by 97.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

