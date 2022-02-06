Raymond James Lowers Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $58.00

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 1.15. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viasat news, Director Robert W. Johnson acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.05 per share, with a total value of $66,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Viasat by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Viasat by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

