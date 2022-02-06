Raymond James Reaffirms “Strong-Buy” Rating for Opsens (TSE:OPS)

Raymond James reiterated their strong-buy rating on shares of Opsens (TSE:OPS) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$6.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

OPS opened at C$2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$1.45 and a 12 month high of C$3.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.84. The stock has a market cap of C$233.24 million and a P/E ratio of -52.68.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Opsens will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

