Realio Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.48 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 96.6% higher against the dollar. One Realio Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.86 or 0.07253638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00057244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,589.45 or 0.99929907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00054145 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

