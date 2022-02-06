ReddCoin (RDD) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. ReddCoin has a market cap of $25.55 million and approximately $45,377.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,557.94 or 1.00085235 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00074145 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.56 or 0.00254220 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00163512 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00331835 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00013933 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006908 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004393 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001046 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

