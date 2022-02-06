RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $176.24 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00283732 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00083075 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00110957 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

