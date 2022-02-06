Redwood Grove Capital LLC Purchases 76,435 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Redwood Grove Capital LLC raised its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 76,435 shares during the quarter. Nordstrom accounts for 5.2% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Redwood Grove Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Nordstrom worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 550.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.