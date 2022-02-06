Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relx Plc (LON:REL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,395.50 ($32.21).

REL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,866 ($38.53) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) price target on Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,790 ($24.07) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($35.16) price target on Relx in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($30.92) price target on Relx in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

REL traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,266 ($30.47). 3,402,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of £43.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,682.50 ($22.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,451 ($32.95). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,315.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,234.71.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

