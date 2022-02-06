Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Trading 40% Higher

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS)’s stock price traded up 40% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). 221,309,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 62,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.87.

Remote Monitored Systems Company Profile

Remote Monitored Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of developing and manufacturing digital monitoring and safeguarding systems for rotating shafts in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also offers security and risk management consultancy, and related software and services.

