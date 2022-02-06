Remote Monitored Systems (LON:RMS) Trading 40% Higher

Remote Monitored Systems plc (LON:RMS)’s stock price traded up 40% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.84 ($0.01). 221,309,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average session volume of 62,204,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).
The firm has a market capitalization of £17.46 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.87.
Remote Monitored Systems Company Profile (LON:RMS)
