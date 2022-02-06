Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 20,280 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 847,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $41,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Forrester Research by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 78.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Forrester Research by 77.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

FORR opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.86 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $491,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,906 shares of company stock worth $757,266. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.