Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $33,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth $1,364,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $46.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.85. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

