Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 385.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $40,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $393,330,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Humana by 186.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,499,000 after acquiring an additional 448,859 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 36.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 32.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 778,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,530,000 after acquiring an additional 190,296 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Humana by 87.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,712,000 after acquiring an additional 157,127 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.13.

NYSE HUM opened at $429.85 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $423.19 and a 200 day moving average of $424.93. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

