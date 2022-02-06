Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 136,297 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,931,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 136,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $39,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in A10 Networks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in A10 Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in A10 Networks by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in A10 Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATEN opened at $13.98 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.08.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price objective on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $10,535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total value of $81,857.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 762,174 shares of company stock worth $11,436,276 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

