Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Million

Equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) will announce sales of $2.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $7.40 million. Repare Therapeutics reported sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,771.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $720,000.00 to $8.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.08 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $14.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Repare Therapeutics.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of Repare Therapeutics stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,103. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $609.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 997,961 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Civik acquired 7,500 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $198,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repare Therapeutics (RPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.